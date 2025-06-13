Apple has announced that “All of You” will debut in select theaters and on Apple TV+ on September 26.

It stars and is co-written by Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso,” “Shrinking”), co-written and directed by Emmy Award winner William Bridges (“Black Mirror”)/ Here’s how the film is described: When an exciting new test matching soulmates together comes between two best friends, they spend the next twelve years trying to resist the urge to disrupt the paths their lives have taken — marriage, children and tragedy — despite the undeniable feeling they belong together.

The film stars Goldstein and Imogen Poots, along with Steven Cree and Zawe Ashton. Hailing from MRC and Republic Pictures, “All of You” is directed by Bridges, who also wrote the screenplay alongside Goldstein. The feature is produced by Ryder Picture Company’s Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett. Bridges and Goldstein also produce.

