Here are some of the latest accessory and hardware announcements of the week:

° San Francisco’s WaterField Designs has introduced the Shinjuku Duffel, featuring dedicated spaces for office gear, clothing, and daily essentials. The company says the US$419 carryall “combines the professional aesthetic of a briefcase with expanded capacity for fitness and travel, allowing busy professionals and digital nomads to navigate their day with a single bag.”

° WaterField Designs has also introduced the US$129 Magnetic Case for AirPods Max. This custom-fitted AirPods Max Case features a silent magnetic zipper, a slim profile, and four colorways including striking white full-grain leather with ballistic nylon.

A magnetic flap separates the ear cups and triggers AirPods Max sleep mode. Space-efficient pockets stow cords and the power supply, and a soft interior cradles the headphones.

° Satechi has expands its FindAll™ collection with four new trackable tech solutions. The FindAll Keychain, Luggage Tag, Card, and Glasses Case help users locate misplaced items in seconds, sending alerts if something is left behind and guiding them with step-by-step directions on a connected Apple device.

° The Synology DS425+ is now available. The 4-bay device provides a fixed storage configuration of up to 80 TB of raw data, ideal for smaller-scale deployments with consistent storage requirements. For network connectivity, the DS425+ features a 2.5GbE port along with a 1GbE RJ-45 port. Additionally, it supports M.2 NVMe SSDs for either SSD caching or high-performance all-flash.

° PNY has announced the latest in its OTG Flash Drive assortment, the DUO LINK™ V3 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C & Type-A. Here’s how it’s described: “Encapsulated in a premium metal housing are extensive storage and extreme performance capabilities, ideal for professionals. Paired with dual USB-C®/USB-A connectors for maximum compatibility, this contemporary matte black swivel design drive is the ideal choice for on-the-go users looking for ultimate versatility, speed, and storage.”

° Epson has announced that its newest 3-chip 3LCD PowerLite® L-Series laser projectors are now available and are compatible with Apple AirPlay. This company says this enhancement “addresses the growing demand for effortless content streaming on large, vibrant displays in education and corporate settings, allowing users to share videos, photos, music, and more from Apple devices directly to their projector.”

° Edifier has launched its latest product line – the ES Series. The new ES Series includes the ES20, ES60, and ES300 speakers, alongside the ES850NB over-ear headphones. This series of products are available for purchase on Amazon.com, priced at $399.99 for ES300, $199.99 for ES60, $89.99 for ES20, and $169.99 for ES850NB.

