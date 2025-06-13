In a recent discovery, SafetyDetectives’ Cybersecurity Team stumbled upon a web forum post where a threat actor publicized a database that allegedly belongs to VirtualMacOSX.com. The data purportedly belongs to 10,000 of its customers.

What Is VirtualMacOSX.com?

According to its website, VirtualMacOSX serves 102 countries and has offered “Apple Macintosh cloud based computing since 2012. With the greatest range of cloud based Apple products and services available anywhere on the Web.”

Where Was The Data Found?

According to SafetyDetectives, the data was found in a forum post available on the clear surface web. This well-known forum operates message boards dedicated to database downloads, leaks, cracks, and more.

What Was Leaked?

The author of the post included a 34-line sample of the database, the full database was set to be freely accessible to anyone with an account on the forum willing to either reply or like the post.

The SafetyDetectives’ Cybersecurity Team analyzed a segment of the dataset to validate its authenticity. Although the data appeared genuine and SafetyDetectives saw indicatives in invoices sent to VirtualMacOSX, the Cybersecurity Team could not definitively confirm that the data belonged to VirtualMacOSX’s customers.

You can find the full report at https://www.safetydetectives.com/news/vmosx-leak-report/. It offers details on what risks are exposed and what to do if you believe your data was exposed.

SafetyDetectives is a company that tests, compares, and reviews antivirus, password managers, virtual private networks (VPNs), and parental control apps.

