NFC Forum, the global standards body for Near Field Communication (NFC) technology and the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has issued a joint statement on industry standard development.

The following statement was endorsed by Paul Struhsaker, executive director, WPC and Mike McCamon, executive director, NFC Forum: One of the key goals of standards development organizations like the Wireless Power Consortium and the NFC Forum is to facilitate and encourage industry collaboration towards globally available common solutions to mainstream technology problems. In this way, and many others, we are partners in the mission of regulatory bodies like the European Commission towards convergence around common methods for powering and charging personal electronic products.

The wireless charging industry is evolving, and standards, technologies, and new product categories are being envisioned. Each product category also has unique challenges. As more and more consumers embrace the convenience of wireless charging, the industry has worked proactively to solve harmonization through voluntary industry standards led by our two groups.

While not so obvious to everyday consumers, the wireless power/charging market for personal electronic products will require multiple distinct solutions/standards based on a variety of technical parameters including, but not limited to, power amperage, battery capacity, form factor (which determines coil shape and size), cost, power efficiency and consumer usage behaviors. No one solution is suitable for the innovation and diversity of product creativity in the market.

Both the NFC Forum and the Wireless Power Consortium, along with our hundreds of members located worldwide, are eager to contribute and inform these important discussions for our industry, consumers, and society as a whole noting that industry has already been self-standardizing for some time. We look forward to working closely with all stakeholders toward a safer, more sustainable future.

The WPC, of which Apple is a member, is a standards organization for wireless power applications worldwide,

Like this: Like Loading...

Related