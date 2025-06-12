Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Apple has released updated design resources for developers and designers working on projects for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26, following the company’s introduction of its new “Liquid Glass” design language at WWDC 2025.

° From AppleInsider: Rioters have run through Apple Tower Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, smashing windows and stealing iPhones, during protests over immigration raids.

° From Macworld: macOS 26 includes the first Terminal app redesign in decades.

° From Variety: Tim Cook reveals Apple’s vision for movies and TV and why spending millions on blockbusters Like “F1” is about more than selling iPhones.

° From TechCrunch: Apple will begin using AI technology to power the discovery of apps on the App Store, the company announced at this week’s Worldwide Developers Conference.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices panel takes on the task of analyzing Apple’s WWDC 2025 keynote, focusing on meaningful updates across iPadOS, Vision Pro, macOS, and iOS.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related