As noted by MacRumors, Apple has announced that iPhone users will soon be able to watch videos right on the CarPlay screen in supported vehicles.

“AirPlay video in the car enables people to watch their favorite videos from iPhone right on their CarPlay display when they aren’t driving,” Apple says. “Integrate support for CarPlay with AirPlay video to enable this feature in your car.”

Apple says that automakers need to add support for CarPlay with AirPlay video. MacRumors notes that it appears that the AirPlay functionality will be available for both regular CarPlay and the higher-end CarPlay Ultra, but it is unclear if it will be enabled in any existing vehicles, or if it will be limited to new vehicles.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related