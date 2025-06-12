Apple has shared an update on new ways to help parents protect kids and teens online when using Apple products, including previously previewed features.

With the release of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, visionOS 26, and tvOS 26 this fall, parents have more ways to ensure kids have age-appropriate experiences from the moment they set up their device, according to the tech giant. These new tools build on the parental controls already available in Screen Time and on the App Store, and are designed to help parents navigate the risks of an increasingly complex digital world.

Like all Apple features, they are built with privacy and security at the core. You can find details here.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related