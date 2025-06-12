Apple plans to debut its delayed personalized Siri features in the spring of 2026, reports Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

He said if the next few weeks of development “proves promising,” Apple could preview the features when it launches iPhone 17 models in September or October.

Apple has been heavily criticized for the delay. On March 7 Apple announced that it was delaying the anticipated Siri update with more specialized features until 2026.

In a statement to Daring Fireball, Apple spokesperson Jacqueline Roy had this to say: “Siri helps our users find what they need and get things done quickly, and in just the past six months, we’ve made Siri more conversational, introduced new features like type to Siri and product knowledge, and added an integration with ChatGPT. We’ve also been working on a more personalized Siri, giving it more awareness of your personal context, as well as the ability to take action for you within and across your apps. It’s going to take us longer than we thought to deliver on these features and we anticipate rolling them out in the coming year.”

Check out an interview inTom’s Guide where Apple execs Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak talked about the delay of personalized Siri.

