°° From PC World: Apple’s macOS 26 Tahoe shows where Windows has lost its way.

° From 9to5Mac: The first iOS 26 beta arrived yesterday, and already it’s been found to hold confirmation of a new product in the works: a reference to “AirPods Pro 3” was discovered in Apple’s code, the second such recent leak.

° From AppleInsider: The much-rumored second generation of Apple’s AirTags appears to be getting closer, as code snippets within iOS 26 refer to as yet unreleased features.

° From The MacObserver: Elon Musk confirms native X and Grok desktop apps for macOS and Windows are in development, moving beyond browser-only access for enhanced performance.

° From Cult of Mac: Apple made it look good in the WWDC25 keynote, but initial reactions to Liquid Glass among users suggest some serious readability problems.

° From Trendforce: TSMC is fast-tracking its U.S. expansion with a $100 billion investment covering three fabs, two advanced packaging plants, and an R&D center.

° From MacVoices Live!: The new episode looks at how a Georgia hospital showcases Apple technology in patient care, using iPads, iMacs, and Apple Watches to improve access, security, and communication.

