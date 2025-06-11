A mobile game application banned for advocating Hong Kong and Taiwan independence can no longer be found on Apple’s App Store, reports the South China Morning Post.

On Tuesday evening, Hong Kong police warned residents against downloading the application, saying those who did would risk breaking the city’s national security laws for possessing a seditious publication, the article notes. Authorities invoked a section of the implementation rules under the Beijing-imposed national security law, allowing police to order relevant electronic platforms to remove access to the game.

Reversed Front: Bonfire is a war-themed game developed by ESC Taiwan. On it, players can “pledge allegiance” to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Mongolia, Tibet or Uyghurs, among other options, “to overthrow the Communist regime.”

In a line on the game’s website, it stated that it was a “work of non-fiction”, adding that “any similarity to actual agencies, policies or ethnic groups of the PRC in this game is intentional”.

The game also allows for users to play as communists to fight enemies and support the communist revolution.

