Logitech has announced the Flip Folio, a protective case with a magnetically-storable keyboard for the iPad Pro and iPad Air. (Look for my review soon.),

It’s designed to “keep up with your lifestyle, whether you’re enjoying videos, creative projects, or just collaborating. Unlike existing keyboard cases for iPad, this full-size Bluetooth keyboard, with a compact design, allows for flexibility, letting you position your set-up exactly how you like,” says Joseph Mingori, GM of mobile and audio solutions at Logitech.

When not in use, the keyboard magnetically snaps to the back of the case for hassle-free storage. It also provides front and back protection for your iPad for when you’re on the move, tucking it under your arm, or slipping it into your bag. With the ability to pair multiple devices, you can switch between your iPad, phone, or other Bluetooth-enabled devices, ensuring seamless connectivity across your ecosystem with Flip Folio.

Mingori says the Flip Folio is designed with sustainability in mind, featuring a minimum of 37% certified post-consumer recycled plastic for the Graphite and Midnight Black models. The aluminum is produced using low-carbon processes, and all paper packaging is responsibly sourced from FSC-certified and controlled sources, according to Mingori.

Flip Folio is priced at US$179.99 for 13-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air models, and $159.99 for 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air models. It’s available in graphite, black, pale grey & lilac, and sand hues.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related