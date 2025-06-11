CANAL+ has announced a partnership with Apple to produce the world’s first third-party Apple Immersive Video content, specifically a documentary featuring the 2025 French Grand Prix victory of Johann Zarco.

Apple Immersive Video is a storytelling format that leverages 3D video recorded in 8K with a 180-degree field of view and Spatial Audio to transport viewers to the center of the action. CANAL+ says its video was captured using Blackmagic’s URSA Cine Immersive camera system designed for Vision Pro and “enhances the viewing experience with 8K, 3D video, a 180-degree field of view, and Spatial Audio.”

CANAL+ has this to say: This initiative marks a significant milestone in sports broadcasting, as it leverages cutting-edge technology to offer an unprecedented immersive experience, potentially transforming how fans engage with live events, aligning with trends in virtual reality and augmented reality that have seen increased adoption in entertainment and education sectors, as evidenced by studies like those from the Pew Research Center on technology’s impact on media consumption.

The documentary, set to be available in September 2025, not only highlights technological innovation but also celebrates a historic moment in motorsport, as Zarco’s victory was the first for a French rider at the French Grand Prix since 1954.

Canal+ is a French premium television channel that launched in Paris and Issy-les-Moulineaux on November 4, 1984, and broadcasts to Metropolitan France.

