A new, “What’s Coming” sizzle reel from Apple TV+ shares peeks at the new seasons of several shows, while a couple other “missing” series remain missing-in-action, notes TVLine.

The minute-and-a-half promo, seen above, features fresh footage From Foundation Season 3 (previously announced to premiere July 11), Slow Horses Season 5 (Sept. 24), Loot Season 3 (return date TBD), The Morning Show Season 4 (Sept. 17), Invasion Season 3 (return date TBD) and Platonic Season 2 (Aug. 6).

You can also get new looks at Jason Momoa’s epic series Chief of War (premiering Aug. 1) and the Apple original films The Lost Bus (from director Paul Greengrass, starring Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera, and due out this fall) and Highest 2 Lowest (from Spike Lee, starring Denzel Washington and streaming Sept. 5).

Absent from the sizzle reel, however, are For All Mankind (which dropped its Season 4 finale in January 2024 and was renewed that April) and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (which ended its freshman run in January 2024, but only wrapped filming on Season 2 in March).

Invasion and Loot, meanwhile, still awaits return dates, after streaming their respective Season 2 finales in October 2023 and May 2024.

