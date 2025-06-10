Perhaps the hoopla over Apple’s delayed Apple Intelligence and personalized Siri features are overblown.

A new CNET survey finds that just 11% of US smartphone owners choose to upgrade their devices because of AI features, a 7% drop from a similar survey last year. What’s more, about 3-in010 people don’t find mobile AI helpful and don’t want to see more features added.

CNET says these survey results highlight “the mismatch between phone makers’ bullish approach to AI and consumers’ general apprehension toward artificial intelligence. Despite pushes from companies like Apple, Samsung and Google to add a growing list of AI features into their mobile devices, most people continue to care about three core areas when shopping for a new phone: price (62%), longer battery life (54%) and more storage (39%). Another top consideration is the camera, with 30% of respondents citing that as a top priority.

Last year’s CNET survey echoed these same primary concerns. In 2024, the biggest motivation for US smartphone owners to upgrade their devices was longer battery life (61%), followed by more storage (46%) and better camera features (38%). Just 18% said their main motivator was AI integrations. This year, it appears that number is even lower, even as AI capabilities become more ubiquitous.

