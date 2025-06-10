Amid the plethora of Apple announcements at yesterday’s Worldwide Developer Conference there are many items that were easy to miss, such as:

° With iOS 26, Apple added a new feature called Adaptive Power that joins Low Power Mode as a power management option.

° iOS 26 has introduced a third display appearance option called “Clear Look,” along with the traditional Light and Dark Mode choices.

° With iPadOS 26 and macOS Tahoe, Apple is expanding the Phone app to the Mac and the iPad for the first time.

° Apple’s Journal app is coming to the Mac and iPad with macOS 26 and iPadOS 26.

° Apple’s tvOS 26 announced at WWDC requires second-generation Apple TV 4K devices and later.

Apple has shared a two-minute video that highlights some of its keys announcements from the WWDC 2025 keynote earlier today.

° macOS Tahoe does away with the Launchpad feature and replaces it with a new “Applications” interface akin to the App Library on the iPhone and iPad.

° iOS 26’s Photos app sees the return of the tab bar.

° Apple ended its WWDC keynote with a hilarious song made of real App Store reviews (as noted by 9to5Mac).

° Apple News+ subscribers who upgrade to iOS 26 can now access an all-new game, which Apple calls “Emoji Game” (as noted by MacRumors).

° Apple will end support for Intel Macs next year; macOS 27 will require Apple Silicon (from 9to5Mac).

Like this: Like Loading...

Related