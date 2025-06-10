As noted by MacRumors, Apple has announced that it will open a revamped retail store in Tucson, Arizona, on June 14.

The revamped Apple La Encantada will be located at 2905 East Skyline Drive. Apple La Encantada first opened in 2004, and it closed in November 2024 for renovations. Apple opened a temporary store at the mall in the interim.

With the opening of the store, Apple should have (by my count) 540 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

