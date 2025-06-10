With the release of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, tvOS 26, visionOS 26, and watchOS 26 this fall, Apple is bringing exciting new features and adding more intelligence across its services, delivering even greater everyday functionality to users, according to Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services..

This includes: an enhanced listening experience in Apple Music; easier navigation with preferred routes and Visited Places in Apple Maps; new ways to make and track purchases with Apple Intelligence in Apple Wallet; customized playback experiences with Apple Podcasts; a refreshed boarding pass in Wallet; the introduction of Digital ID; and more.

“Apple’s services are integral to many parts of a user’s day, and we’re excited to bring features that pack even more power and fun into their everyday moments,” Cue says. “These updates will help users better navigate and explore the world around them with Apple Maps, offer an enhanced Apple Music experience, elevate how they shop with Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, and so much more.”

You can find details about all the new features here.

