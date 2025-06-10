Apple has banned the pro-terror, pro-violence Telegram channel of the radical group “Unity of Fields”(UoF) on all iPhones and other devices, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The anonymous group, boasting more than 10,000 followers on Telegram and over 13 thousand on X, claimed it received a formal notice from Apple on June 3, 2025, the article says. UoF appears to be an offshoot of a radical group dubbed “Palestine Action,” known for their violent tactics and deliberate vandalism against companies and organizations associated with Israel or the US government, notes The Jerusalem Post.

Telegram, also known as Telegram Messenger, is a cloud-based, cross-platform, social media and instant messaging service. It allows users to exchange messages, share media and files, and hold private and group voice or video calls as well as public livestreams.

Unity of Fields, formerly known as Palestine Action US, is an American Palestinian solidarity organization. It began as the United States branch of Palestine Action, a pro-Palestinian protest network targeting Israeli weapons manufacturers in the United Kingdom.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, Unity of Fields engages in calls for violence against those it considers supportive of Israel or Zionism, or “complicit” in Israel’s alleged actions, and promotes aggressive, targeted protests and the defacement of property belonging to Jewish and non-Jewish organizations and individuals.

