Apple today previewed visionOS 26, an update packed with new spatial experiences and new features for the Apple Vision Pro.

According to Mike Rockwell, Apple’s vice president of the Vision Products Group, everyday interactions become more immersive and personal, with widgets that integrate into a user’s space, spatial scenes that use generative AI to add lifelike depth to photos, enhancements that make Personas feel more natural and familiar, and shared spatial experiences for Vision Pro users in the same room.

Personas undergo a dramatic transformation, with striking enhancements to hair, eyelashes, and complexion for a more natural and familiar look.

visionOS 26 also adds support for 180-degree, 360-degree, and wide field-of-view content from Insta360, GoPro, and Canon, while new enterprise application programing interfaces (APIs) allow organizations to create spatial experiences unique to visionOS. And with support for PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers, players can enjoy a new class of games on Apple Vision Pro.

Rockwell says that additional visionOS 26 features include:

More Apple Intelligence features — including updates to Image Playground — come to Apple Vision Pro. visionOS 26 also adds support for new languages: French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish, along with support for English in Australia, Canada, India, Singapore, and the UK.2

Look to Scroll allows users to explore apps and websites using just their eyes. Users can customize the scroll speed, and developers can integrate Look to Scroll into their visionOS apps.

In the redesigned Control Center, features like Guest User, Focus, Travel Mode, and more are conveniently displayed in one view, letting users effortlessly manage their music, adjust their Environment settings, and connect to Mac Virtual Display.

Users can unlock their iPhone while wearing Apple Vision Pro, even in a fully immersive experience like an Environment. This feature can be enabled in Settings for Face ID-enabled iPhone models running iOS 26.3

visionOS 26 supports relaying calls from iPhone, so a user can now answer phone calls directly from Apple Vision Pro, or start a call from People View by selecting a contact’s phone number or clicking on a phone number in a web page.4

Home View now supports folders, letting users rearrange and group apps together.

All widgets — including Calendar, shown here — are customizable, with a variety of options for frame width, color, and depth.

