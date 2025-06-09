Apple has announced tvOS 26 that, among other things, features a new design with Liquid Glass.

The Apple TV app also now showcases cinematic poster art that Apple says makes it fun and easy to discover what to play next. Enhancements to profile-switching and a streamlined way to log in to apps make it easier than ever to access entertainment, while updates to Apple Music Sing bring users new ways to enjoy singing along with friends using an iPhone.

tvOS 26 lets users use an iPhone as a handheld microphone for Apple TV and have their voices amplified as they sing their favorite songs. Sing in Apple Music is accompanied by real-time lyrics and visual effect. With Lyrics Translation and Pronunciation, users can follow and sing along to an even wider variety of songs, even if they don’t know the language, according to Apple.

The new tvOS 26 design is designed to keep the content central to the viewing experience while fast-forwarding or rewinding, starting a sleep timer, adjusting audio, or setting a “Movie night” scene in Control Center.

The Apple TV app redesign sports poster art that incorporates Liquid Glass, and allows more shows and movies to be displayed.

To quickly find personalized viewing recommendations, users will now have the choice to automatically display profiles when Apple TV wakes, allowing them to more quickly get back to their recommendations and Watchlist in the TV app and playlists in Apple Music.

tvOS offers a more personalized FaceTime experience that’s consistent with iOS. Contact Posters on Apple TV are designed to make it easier and more personal by displaying a contact’s customized photo and name when starting a FaceTime call on Apple TV.

Live Captions have expanded to include French, German, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, and Spanish, enabling Apple TV to use on-device intelligence to display Live Captions for FaceTime conversations, so users can follow what’s being said in even more languages.

Additionally, FaceTime audio and phone call notifications will appear onscreen for the active profile, allowing users to answer on connected HomePod speakers or their iPhone. Additional updates coming to Apple TV:

Users can enjoy landscapes with new Aerial screen savers captured across India, including in Goa and Kerala.

You can personalize the screen saver experience by choosing specific Cityscape, Earth, Landscape, or Underwater Aerials to display — or hide.

Users can designate any AirPlay-enabled speaker as the permanent speaker for Apple TV.

Additionally, tvOS 26 introduces a new application programming interface (API) for developers that links app logins to an Apple Account. This is designed to make it easier for users to sign in to their favorite apps, shows, and movies when setting up a new device.

