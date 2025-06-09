Logitech has announced Muse for Apple Vision Pro, a digital pencil that “enhances the way users work, create, and collaborate.”

It will be available later this year. Muse combines cutting-edge technology with effortless functionality to offer users precision and natural interaction for spatial computing, according to Joseph Mingori, general manager and vice president of Logitech Mobile and Audio Solutions. With fluid motion tracking, Muse transforms creative workflows across a variety of disciplines, from designing intricate 3D models to brainstorming in virtual workspaces and bringing complex ideas to life with immersive tools, he adds.

Muse combines a familiar form factor with advanced technology, including tracking in 6 degrees of freedom, intuitive buttons, and gestures . This allows users to draw and annotate in their space and on surfaces. The real-time haptic response and pressure-sensing tips deliver tactility and textural realism, ensuring the creative journey remains fluid and instinctive, according to Mingori.

Pricing and an exact date for availability have’t been announced,

