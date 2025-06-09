Apple today previewed iPadOS 26, which it says is the biggest iPadOS release ever.

The “Liquid Glass” design brings a new look to the operating system. While maintaining the simplicity of iPad, iPadOS 26 introduces a new windowing system with new features that help users control, organize, and switch between apps.

With a new menu bar, users can access the commands available in an app with a simple swipe down from the top of the display, or by moving their cursor to the top. Users can quickly find a specific feature or related tips in an app by using search in the menu bar. Additionally, developers can now customize the menu bar in their own apps.

With the new menu bar in iPadOS 26, users can access the commands available in an app, and quickly find a specific feature or related tips by using search.



Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, says Apple Intelligence becomes even more capable and integrated across iPadOS 26, with new features that help users communicate, express themselves, and get things done, including Live Translation, new ways to create with Genmoji and Image Playground, and intelligent actions with Shortcuts.

He adds that a “supercharged” Files app offers new ways to organize files and customize folders. And with Folders in the dock, users can access downloads, documents, and more from anywhere.

In the Files app, an updated List view allows users to see more of their document details in resizable columns and collapsible folders.

The Preview app comes to iPad, giving users a dedicated app to view and edit PDFs, with features like Apple Pencil Markup and AutoFill built in. And with Background Tasks, audio input selection, and Local capture, iPadOS 26 unlocks new capabilities for creative pros working with audio and video, Federighi says. He adds that additional iPadOS features include:

Available in the tool palette, the new reed pen uses stroke-angle presets to enable a traditional calligraphy experience with Apple Pencil or touch in apps like Notes, Preview, Freeform, and Journal; when using Markup; and in third-party apps using the PencilKit API.

Calculator introduces new 3D graphing capabilities in Math Notes, allowing users to write an equation with three variables and create a graph in three dimensions.

Notes adds the ability to import and export a note into a markdown file, along with support for capturing conversations in the Phone app as audio recordings with transcriptions.

Accessibility features include Accessibility Reader, a new systemwide reading mode designed to make text easier to read for users who are blind, have low vision, or have other disabilities affecting reading; an all-new Braille Access experience that offers a user-friendly interface for users with a connected braille display; Share Accessibility Settings to temporarily use accessibility settings on another person’s device; and more.

You can find details here.

