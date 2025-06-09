Apple has previewed studio-quality audio recording and camera remote features for AirPods 4, AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and AirPods Pro 2.

The tech giant says they deliver new ways to capture content and improving how users communicate. Updates to audio recording reportedly enable creators to record studio-quality vocals on-the-go, and start or stop video recordings from a distance with a press of the AirPods stem. Building on the benefits of Voice Isolation, AirPods users will also enjoy even clearer calls with enhanced voice quality, according to Apple

With the H2 chip, beamforming microphones, and computational audio, users will also enjoy more natural vocal texture and clarity across iPhone calls, FaceTime, and CallKit-enabled apps, according to Apple. Studio-quality audio recording and improved call quality work across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, while also supporting the Camera app, Voice Memos, dictation in Messages, video conferencing apps like Webex, and compatible third-party camera apps.

Apple adds that cspturing content at a distance is easier than ever with camera remote. While using the Camera app or compatible third-party camera apps on iPhone or iPad, content creators can press and hold the AirPods stem to take a photo or start a video recording, and one more press-and-hold will stop the recording.

For users who like capturing themselves singing or dancing, the new features make it easy to perform in sync with a soundtrack while simultaneously recording the video.

All of these features are available for testing starting today through the Apple Developer Program at developer.apple.com, and a public beta will be available through the Apple Beta Software Program next month at beta.apple.com. New AirPods 4, AirPods 4 with ANC, and AirPods Pro 2 features will be available this fall as a free firmware update with iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26.

Be aware that features are subject to change. Some features may not be available in all languages or regions, and availability may vary due to local laws and regulations. For more information about availability, visit apple.com.

