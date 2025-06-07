Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of June 2-6.

° Apple, a year after debuting its AI platform, will do little at next week’s WWDC to show it’s catching up to leaders like OpenAI and Google.

° Apple’s product marketing team has chosen “Lake Tahoe” as its theme for macOS 26, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says.

° Apple is challenging an order from the EU specifying how it needs to make iOS more compatible with rival tech companies’ products.

° The iPhone 16e has entered Europe’s top 10 best-selling smartphone lists.

° Fortune has announced the Fortune 500 corporation rankings for 2025 — and Apple places fourth on the list.

° Apple TV+’s “The Studio” won the Breakthrough Comedy Series award at the 2025 Gotham Awards.

° Apple is among the companies with sales of over US$13.9 billion on the Alibaba and JD.com shopping platforms during China’s 618 shopping festival.

° Apple has unveiled the winners and finalists of the 2025 Apple Design Awards: “12 standout apps and games that set a high bar in design.”

° Apple and Samsung’s growth projections have been revised down as cost increases are expected to be passed on to consumers, hurting demand.

° The next version (4.5) of the Godot game engine will offer native support for visionOS and the Apple Vision Pro.

° Apple has received $64.7 million since 2013 from its hometown of Cupertino, California.

° Clueless UK politicians say Apple and Google benefit when their customers’ smartphones are stolen.

° More folks own iPads than Macs, but Macs make more money for Apple than its tablet line.

° Samsung and Apple maintain dominance at the high end, smartphone market in Latin America as of quarter one.

° Apple has failed to persuade a U.S. appeals court to pause key parts of a federal judge’s order requiring the company to open its App Store to more competition.

° A new study finds that the Apple Watch accurately measures some key fitness metrics. Others, not so much.

° Apple says that the global App Store ecosystem facilitated US$1.3 trillion in developer billings and sales in 2024.

° Apple adds nine new games to the Apple Arcade streaming game service.

° Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have unveiled the July schedule for “Friday Night Baseball,” the weekly doubleheader streaming every Friday on Apple TV+.

