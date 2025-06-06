Here are some of the latest software announcements of the week:

° Omni Group has released OmniFocus 4.6, a feature update to the task management software for busy professionals. The upgrade improves note and attachment functionality in OmniFocus, brings new attachment and link contextual shortcut menus to iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro, support for custom font display to these platforms, and more.

° OpenAI has announced some new productivity features for ChatGPT, adding direct integration with major cloud storage services and introducing meeting recording capabilities for business users.

° Jamf, which specializes in managing and securing Apple at work, showcased its latest platform advancements during the U.S. leg of its global customer event series, Jamf Nation Live. Jamf’s newest innovations in artificial intelligence, automation, compliance, and identity management transform the way customers deploy, manage, and secure Apple devices at scale.

° Iridium Communications Inc. a provider of global voice and data satellite communications, has announced Iridium Chat, a companion app and messaging platform for the Iridium GO! exec® satellite communication access device, is available as a free download for Apple (App Store) and Android (Google Play) devices.

Harnessing the global Iridium network, the Iridium Chat app optimizes the delivery of app-to-app messages, compressed image sharing and location updates between subscribers and their contacts when connected to an Iridium GO! exec, terrestrial Wi-Fi or cellular network.

° Kunal Nayyar, known for his role as Raj Koothrappali on The Big Bang Theory, is co-founding IQ121 (pronounced IQ One-Two-One), an app created to help families protect not just important legal and financial documents, but everything that matters — including family recipes, photos and video messages.

IQ121 is designed to offer a simple, secure and intuitive mobile experience that lets users organize and access their most cherished memories anytime, anywhere. When disaster strikes — whether theft, loss or unexpected crisis, the app ensures these legacies remain safe and accessible, providing peace of mind for today and security for generations to come.

° Reverso, the global leader in online language tools, has released a powerful new version of its mobile app, Reverso Translate and Learn 15.3, the first of its kind able to be set as a third-party default translation app on iPhones and iPads running iOS 18.4 and higher.

