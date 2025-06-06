Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: If the Mail app on your iPhone is not working lately, you are not alone.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple’s AI struggles won’t actually matter for years, according to one analyst.

° From The MacObserver: Phone users can now interact with AI agents natively in Microsoft Teams.

° From Counterpoint Research: Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference 2025 is set to be held on June 9-13. The tech industry as well as consumers are expecting Apple to focus on breakthrough software enhancements during the event. Anything less than a stellar performance is likely to be seen as disappointing.

° From Reuters: Apple has brought in Tata Group to handle repairs for iPhones and MacBook devices in its fast-growing Indian market, signaling the Indian conglomerate’s deepening role in the U.S. tech giant’s supply chain, two people familiar with the matter said.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Resilio Chief Marketing Officer Adam Kranitz discusses Resilio Active Everywhere, a tool that helps creative teams move large video and media files quickly and securely.

