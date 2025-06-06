LG has announced the UltraFine 40WT95UF is LG’s latest 5K2K monitor. However, I’m still waiting for the UltraFine 6K display LG (pictured) announced in January.

The new 5K2K monitor is based around a 5K2K and 21:9 IPS Black panel. The UltraFine 40WT95UF also offers a 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals and Thunderbolt 5 connectivity for the first time in a 5K2K monitor.

The UltraFine 6K monitor (pictured) is described as “The world’s first 6K high-resolution monitor to come with Thunderbolt 5 and its versatile connectivity.” Featuring a Nano IPS Black panel, LG says it delivers exceptional color accuracy and a high contrast with a wide color gamut covering 99.5% of Adobe RGB and 98% of DCI-P3.

Although LG has announced both the monitors, no release dates or pricing have been announced. C’mon, LG, what’s the hold-up?

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related