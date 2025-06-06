Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for “The Wild Ones,” a six-part documentary adventure series.

It follows a team of elite wildlife experts as they journey into the world’s most remote and unforgiving environments to find, film and help protect critically endangered species. All series episodes will premiere globally on Friday, July 11, on Apple TV+.

Here’s how the series is described: Featuring former Royal Marines Commando and expedition leader Aldo Kane, wildlife and camera trap expert Declan Burley, and ecological storyteller and wildlife cinematographer Vianet Djenguet, “The Wild Ones” blends high-stakes adventure with groundbreaking science and conservation. Together, the trio travels to six countries — Malaysia, Mongolia, Armenia, Indonesia, Canada and Gabon — capturing rare footage of elusive and endangered species, including the Malayan tiger, Gobi bear, Caucasian leopard, Javan rhino, North Atlantic right whale and Western lowland gorilla.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for US$9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related