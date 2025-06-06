Here are some of the latest accessory and hardware announcements of the week:

° Fi, which specializes in smart pet technology, has launched the Fi Series 3+, which it says is “the world’s first AI-powered collar engineered to transform how dog parents understand and care for their dogs.”

It delivers real-time behavioral and health insights — from activity and sleep to new AI detection for scratching, licking, barking, eating, and drinking. The smart color works with an Apple Watch app.

° Synology has launched the DiskStation DS925+, a storage solution designed for creative professionals, tech enthusiasts, and home users with growing data needs. It’s equipped with dual 2.5GbE ports and two M.2 slots for creating all-flash storage pool or cache.

° Cochlear Limited, which specializes in implantable hearing solutions, has announced the commercial release of the new Cochlear Baha 7 Sound Processor and the new non-surgical Baha SoundBand. Cochlear’s bone conduction hearing solutions are designed to improve hearing outcomes for children and adults with conductive hearing loss, mixed hearing loss and single-sided deafness (SSD).

° The limited-edition OtterBox x Fishe Collection is expanding just in time for summer with two new exclusive designs — Rainbow Ridge and Enchanted Grayling — available now at OtterBox.com.

