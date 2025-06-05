Apple says that the global App Store ecosystem facilitated US$1.3 trillion in developer billings and sales in 2024, according to a new study by economists Professor Andrey Fradkin from Boston University Questrom School of Business and Dr. Jessica Burley from Analysis Group.

For more than 90% of the billings and sales facilitated by the App Store ecosystem, developers did not pay any commission to Apple, the tech giant says. The new study by Professor Fradkin and Dr. Burley highlights how developers on the App Store have more ways than ever to monetize their apps.

The study found that in 2024, developer billings and sales for digital goods and services totaled $131 billion, driven by games, photo and video editing apps, and enterprise tools. Sales of physical goods and services exceeded $1 trillion, fueled by rising demand for online food delivery and pickup, as well as grocery orders. In-app advertising revenue from ads placed by developers in their apps was $150 billion. You can find all the details here.

