Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Designer Sebastiaan de With has published an impressive preview of what Apple’s rumored iOS redesign might look like, complete with detailed mockups and a design philosophy that he believes could reshape how users interact with their devices.

° From 9to5Mac: iOS 26 will bring new features for Messages, CarPlay, and more.

° From AppleInsider: Epic Games chief Tim Sweeney complains that “Fortnite” should not have been off the App Store for so long, ignoring the fact that he willfully violated Apple’s terms of service.

° From Macworld: A new iPhone 17 Pro Max video shows off brand-new “beautiful” design.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Chuck Joiner, Marty Jencius, David Ginsburg, Jim Rea, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Eric Bolden, and Web Bixby evaluate a report ranking Apple Pay fifth among global payment methods, questioning its methodology and the omission of key usage metrics

