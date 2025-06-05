A new study finds that the Apple Watch accurately measures some key fitness metrics. Others, not so much.

As noted by CNET, researchers from the University of Mississippi conducted a meta-analysis of 56 studies. Professor Minsoo Kang and doctoral student Ju-Pil Cho reviewed the studies that compared the Apple Watch to trusted reference tools in measuring energy burned, heart rate and step counts.

The findings showed that Apple Watches are generally accurate when measuring heart rate and step counts. The researchers reported mean absolute percent errors, a standard measure of accuracy, of 4.43% for heart rate and 8.17% for step counts, while the error for energy expenditure rose to 27.96%.

“These devices are great for keeping track of habits and staying motivated,” Kang said. “But do not take every number as 100% truth, especially the calories. “Think of it as a helpful guide, not a diagnostic tool. It is useful but not perfect.”

