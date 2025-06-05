iOS 18 adoption has outpaced iOS 17 adoption during the same timeframe last year, according to new ‌iOS 18‌ adoption statistics , as noted by MacRumors.

‌iOS 18‌ is now installed on 88% of iPhones introduced in the last four years (iPhone 13 and newer), and 82% of all active iPhones. ‌iOS 18‌ adoption has grown notably since earlier this year. In January, 76%of iPhones introduced in the last four years had ‌iOS 18‌ installed, while 68% of all iPhones were running the update.

Compared to last year, ‌iOS 18‌ is more popular than iOS 17. In June 2024, 86 percent of all iPhones from the last four years had iOS 17, while 77% of all iPhones were running it, reports MacRumors.

As for the iPad, Apple stats show that iPadOS 18 is currently installed on 81% of iPads introduced in the last four years, while 71% of total devices run ‌iPadOS 18‌. ‌

