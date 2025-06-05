US-based semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries, owned by Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company, has announced plans to invest US$16 billion to expand semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging in the states of New York and Vermont, according to The National.

According to a news release from the UAE-backed company, it is collaborating with Apple, SpaceX, AMD, Qualcomm, NXP and General Motors on the project.

Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, or simply Mubadala, is a state-owned global investment firm that acts as one of the sovereign wealth funds of the government of Abu Dhabi. The company was established in 2017 when then-named Mubadala Development Company and the International Petroleum Investment Company merged.

Mubadala Investment Company and Apple have a relationship centered around investments in the technology sector, specifically in areas related to manufacturing and innovation.

Key aspects of their relationship:

° GlobalFoundries and Apple’s Supply Chain: Mubadala owns GlobalFoundries. Apple collaborates with GlobalFoundries to produce US-made chips, demonstrating the importance of this relationship for securing Apple’s supply chain.

° SoftBank Vision Fund: Apple was an initial investor, alongside Mubadala and others, in the Softbank Vision Fund, a major technology and innovation fund.

° Advanced Manufacturing Fund: Apple established a $5 billion fund in 2017 to support advanced manufacturing in the US. ° UAE Retail Presence: Mubadala played a role in facilitating the opening of a new Apple Store in Abu Dhabi’s Al Maryah Island, a premier business and lifestyle destination.

