Apple India has taken on a lease for a 12,616 square foot store the in Sky City Mall at Borivali East, Mumbai, reports The Hindu Business.

The tech giant will pay a minimum monthly rent of ₹17.35 lakh, according to CRE Matrix. Apple has reportedly agreed to lease the space from Incline Reality for 10 years and 10 months, though it’s getting 10 months rent free.

This will be the second Apple retail store in Mumbai. It’s about 13 miles north of the existing 20,000 square foot Apple BKC.

Sky City Mall is a large retail and lifestyle destination located in Borivali East. It’s part of a larger mixed-use project, Oberoi Sky City, which also includes residences and a hotel. The mall is designed to offer a mix of luxury shopping, dining, and entertainment.

