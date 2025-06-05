As noted by 91mobiles.com, an Apple MagSafe charger supporting the Qi 2.2 wireless charging standard has been spotted on Taiwan’s NCC certification website.

91mobiles found Apple MagSafe chargers with model numbers A3503 and A3502 supporting Qi 2.2 on the NCC website. NCC is the Taiwanese regulatory body that verifies devices for telecom and broadcasting technology products. The article notes that benefits of Qi 2.2 are:

Increased charging speed: Qi 2.2 supports a maximum charging speed of 50W. The Qi 2 supported up to 15W only.

Qi 2.2 supports a maximum charging speed of 50W. The Qi 2 supported up to 15W only. Enhanced magnetic charging: Qi 2.2 gets improved magnetic alignment natively, which should ensure the device snaps into the charger quickly and properly.

Qi 2.2 gets improved magnetic alignment natively, which should ensure the device snaps into the charger quickly and properly. Improved efficiency: While the device is aligned properly and charges stably, there won’t be any unnecessary power loss or heat generation.

While the device is aligned properly and charges stably, there won’t be any unnecessary power loss or heat generation. Backward compatibility: The devices supporting this standard can work with older Qi 2 and Qi chargers.

The devices supporting this standard can work with older Qi 2 and Qi chargers. Cross-brand compatibility: As more brands adopt this standard, the updated accessories should work with any device brand.

