Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have unveiled the July schedule for “Friday Night Baseball,” the weekly doubleheader streaming every Friday on Apple TV+ throughout the 2025 regular season.

Available in 60 countries and regions, fans can enjoy two marquee matchups each week with, enhanced production quality, expert commentary, and no local broadcast restrictions. You can find the schedule here.

“Friday Night Baseball” is produced by MLB Network’s Emmy Award-winning production team in partnership with Apple’s live sports production team. Each game features state-of-the-art cameras and immersive sound in 5.1 with Spatial Audio enabled, including player and field-level mics to immerse fans in the gameplay and stadium atmosphere. Fans in the U.S. and Canada will also have the option to listen to home and away local radio broadcasts during “Friday Night Baseball” games.

Fans in the U.S. can enjoy the MLB Big Inning whip-around show featuring live look-ins and in-game highlights every weeknight, and a full slate of MLB-related content on Apple TV+, including Countdown to First Pitch, MLB Daily Recap, and MLB This Week. Fans can also access additional MLB programming for free in the Apple TV app, including game recaps, classic games, highlights, interviews, and more.

The free Apple Sports app for iPhone offers a way for fans to stay up to date on scores, stats, standings, and their favorite clubs throughout the MLB season, and allows users to navigate between scores and upcoming games, explore play-by-play information, stats, live betting odds, and more.

Apple Sports also syncs with favorites selected within the My Sports experience, including in the Apple TV app and Apple News. With iOS 18 and watchOS 11, the Apple Sports app offers Live Activities for all MLB games, delivering live scores and play-by-play info at a glance to a user’s iPhone Lock Screen and Apple Watch. With Game Card Sharing, fans can generate and share dynamic cards across all supported leagues including MLB, whether the matchup is upcoming, live, or completed.

In Apple News, fans easily follow the league and their favorite teams in the MLB feed, and watch personalized MLB highlights. Each Friday, fans can also access a curated group of the most exciting stories from around the league. In Apple Music, fans can find exclusive official playlists featuring the walk-up songs from each week’s teams, as well as a collection of classic songs celebrating baseball.

Apple TV+ subscribers can watch “Friday Night Baseball” on the Apple TV app, which comes preinstalled on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro, as well as online at tv.apple.com. New for this season, Android users can download the Apple TV app from Google Play on Android mobile devices to subscribe to Apple TV+ and enjoy “Friday Night Baseball,” and Prime Video customers in the U.S., UK, and Canada can subscribe to Apple TV+ via Prime Video as an add-on subscription. The Apple TV app is also available on select smart TVs, including Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sony, TCL, VIZIO, and others; Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices; PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles; Chromecast with Google TV; and set-top boxes, including Sky Q, SK Broadband, and Comcast Xfinity. More information is available at apple.com/apple-tv-app.

