The Latin American smartphone market contracted 4% year on year in quarter one (Q1) pf 2025, ending a six-quarter growth streak, with total shipments reaching 33.7 million units, according to the latest Canalys research.

Samsung retained first place with 7% year-on-year growth, shipping 11.9 million units, driven by strong demand for its entry-level A06 and A16 models, which made up nearly half of its shipments. However, there was some good news for Apple.

Samsung and Apple maintain dominance at the high end, smartphone market fueled by strong demand for the S25 and iPhone 16 series. However, the mid-range segment, which accounts for 78% of total shipments, remains the core battleground, according to Canalys.

With that in mind, Apple places sixth among Latin America smartphone vendors. It trails Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola, HONOR, and TRANSSION.

