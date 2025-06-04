As noted by AppleInsider, Godot release coordinator Thaddeus Crews posted to the official blog about the fifth developer beta of Godot 4.5, the next release of the game engine.

The list is topped off by the inclusion of native visionOS support. Crews writes that the change will make visionOS the first officially-supported platform integration for the engine in roughly a decade.

Godot is a cross-platform, free and open-source game engine released under a MIT license. It allows game developers to create both 3D and 2D games using multiple programming languages,

