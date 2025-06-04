New data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) shows that, unsurprisingly, the iPhone remains Apple’s most dominant product.

Approximately 94% of recent Apple customers own one. CIRP says iPads are next, with 78% owning one. Mac computers have much smaller penetration, at 36% of recent customers, adds the research group. Just 30% own all three.

The Mac may trail iPads in total device sales, but it generates more revenue. For its fiscal 2025 second quarter that ended March 29, Apple posted quarterly revenue of $95.4 billion, up 5% year-over-year, and quarterly diluted earnings per share of $1.65, up 8% year-over-year.

Net sales by category for the quarter were: iPhone, $47 billion (compared to $46 billion in the year-ago period); Mac, $8 billion (compared to $7.5 billion in the year-ago period); iPad, $6.4 billion (compared to $5.6 billion in the year-ago quarter);

From the CIRP report: The Apple device story started with Mac computers. Apple Stores came on the scene to move Windows/Intel computer customers to the MacOS platform. That effort was something of a success. The 2007 launch of the iPhone – and the possibility of developing multi-device customers – was the beginning of the true ecosystem. iPads came on the scene a few years later. For this analysis, we look at ownership of these devices among US Apple customers who bought one or more of those products in the quarterly survey period.

