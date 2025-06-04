According to Apple’s latest transparency report — as noted by AppleInsider — global government requests for push notification data climbed from 119 in early 2023 to 277 by mid-2024.

However, the tech giant approved far fewer of them, with its approval rate dropping from 76% to just 59% over that period.

The data shows that while authorities are increasingly turning to push tokens as a source of account-level information, Apple is responding with growing restraint, notes AppleInsider.

Apple’s 2025 Transparency Report says that “Apple is committed to your privacy and being transparent about government requests for customer data globally.”

Account requests are based on account identifiers such as an Apple ID or email address. They generally seek information regarding customers’ Apple ID accounts, such as account holder name and address and account connections to Apple services – for example, law enforcement investigations where an account may have been used unlawfully. Account requests may also seek customers’ content data, such as photos, email, iOS device backups, contacts or calendars.

Push Token requests are based on an Apple Push Notification service token identifier. When users allow a currently installed application to receive notifications, a push token is generated and registered to that developer and device. Push Token requests generally seek identifying details of the Apple Account associated with the device’s push token, such as name, physical address and email address.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related