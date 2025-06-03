Apple has named Speechify, a text-to-speech app, as an 2025 Apple Design Award winner, recognizing Speechify for outstanding innovation in accessibility, user experience, and design.

Interestingly, the award was given ahead of next week’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

In naming Speechify the annual design award winner, Apple wrote: With hundreds of voices and more than 50 available languages, Speechify turns any written text into audio – everything from websites, documents, scans, PDFs, and more. The app offers an approachable UI with a variety of accessibility features – Dynamic Type and VoiceOver among them – that make it an instantly helpful tool for everyone: students, professionals, and leisure readers, as well as auditory learners and people with low vision. The design team clearly worked to reduce cognitive load all throughout the app too. Speechify is more than a great app; it’s a critical resource that helps people live their lives.

Speechify will officially be accepting the award on the WWDC Main Stage just before Apple’s 2025 State of the Union address on Monday, June 9, at pm (Pacific). To download Speechify on an iPhone or iPad, go here.

