° From Ars Technica: The Apple TV set-top box beats the Roku and Fire TV when it comes to privacy protection.

° From The MacObserver: Some iPhone 13 Pro users are reporting a serious SIM lock bug after updating to iOS 18.5.

° From MacRumors: Polestar remains committed to offering CarPlay Ultra in its future electric vehicles.

° From AppleInsider: Jony Ive and Laurene Powell Jobs say “humanity deserves better” from technology.

° From 9to5Mac: There’s good news and bad news for iPad repairs following Apple’s announcement.

° From azcentral: Here’s how to protect yourself from the “Found in China” phone scam.

° From NPR: An iPad helped cure a top pianist’s stage fright.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Jim Rea, Marty Jencius, Eric Bolden, Mark Fuccio, and Brittany Smith discusses Audible’s rollout of AI-generated audiobook narration, debating its impact on accessibility, job displacement, and listener experience.

