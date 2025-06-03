Evidently, the folks behind Speechify beat Apple with a press release, but the tech giant has announced the winners and finalists of the 2025 Apple Design Awards.

The awards celebrate “12 standout apps and games that set a high bar in design.” This year’s winners include development teams spanning the world whose work was selected for excellence in innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement.

“Developers continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible, creating apps and games that are not only beautifully designed but also deeply impactful,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “We’re excited to celebrate this incredible group of winners and finalists at WWDC and spotlight the innovation and craftsmanship they bring to each experience.”

The awards recognize one app and one game across six categories: Delight and Fun, Innovation, Interaction, Inclusivity, Social Impact, and Visuals and Graphics. The winners were chosen from 36 finalists from around the world who have all demonstrated outstanding design experiences across apps and games. You can find the complete list here.

