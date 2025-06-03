Apple TV+’s “The Studio” won the Breakthrough Comedy Series award at the 2025 Gotham Awards.

The ceremony for the second annual Gotham Television Awards concluded Monday night in New York City, where winners for the year’s best in TV were revealed. You can find a complete list of winners here.

Apple has renewed “The Studio” for a second season. In “The Studio,” Seth Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios.

Here’s how the series is described: As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps and breathes movies, it’s the job Matt’s been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.

