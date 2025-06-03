Apple, Xiaomi, Huawei, Midea and Haier each rang up sales of over US$13.9 billion on the Alibaba and JD.com shopping platforms during the 618 shopping festival, reports the South China Morning Post.

The 618 shopping festival in China is an annual event held on June 18th, marking the second largest shopping day in the country after Singles’ Day

Preliminary 618 retail data from Taobao and Tmall Group (TTG), Alibaba’s domestic e-commerce unit, showed sales of categories that benefit from government subsidies – including consumer electronics products and home appliances – surged 283% during the campaign’s initial checkout period from May 13 to May 26, compared with the initial checkout period of its Singles’ Day campaign last year. Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.

For JD.com, sales of home appliances and electronics rose about 380 per cent year on year in the first hour of its 618 campaign, which started on May 30, according to the latest data on the company’s website.

As of May 30, a total of 217 brands on Alibaba’s Taobao and Tmall retail platforms – including major smartphone vendors Apple, Xiaomi and Huawei Technologies, as well as home appliance giants Midea Group and Haier – each surpassed 100 million yuan in sales since the 618 shopping campaign kicked off, according to TTG.

JD.com, meanwhile, said Apple, Xiaomi, Huawei, Midea and Haier each recorded over 100 million yuan in sales within the first hour of its 618 shopping promotion.

Apple, Huawei and Xiaomi led mainland China’s top 500 brands based on domestic consumers’ online purchase behaviour, according to the first such ranking carried out by Peking University in Beijing.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related