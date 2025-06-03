Apple is looking to expand its footprint in Egypt with plans to open its first official Apple Store in the country, as part of broader efforts to deepen its presence in the region, reports Egyptian Streets.

During a meeting with Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib on June 2, Apple’s Director of Government Affairs for the Middle East and Pakistan, Omar El-Rifai, reaffirmed the company’s interest in the Egyptian market, calling it a strategic entry point for its growth across Africa and the Middle East. El-Khatib highlighted Apple’s growing operations in Egypt, especially in call centers and training facilities, describing them as among the most advanced in the region, according to Egyptian Streets.

The article says Apple is also committed to creating high-quality job opportunities through the development of these facilities. The Ministry has expressed readiness to provide full support to ensure the success of Apple’s future projects, Egyptian Streets notes.

Apple has (by my count) 540 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

