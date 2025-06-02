Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Apple published its third annual App Store Transparency Report [PDF], sharing insights into the ‌App Store‌ over the course of 2024.

° From AppleInsider: Apple’s iPhone has taken a bite out of Hollywood horror, playing a key role in the visual storytelling of the new “28 Years Later” movie.

° From 9to5Mac: If you thought the “iPhones are getting solid-state, haptic buttons” rumors were dead, well… so did it. But according to Chinese leaker Instant Digital, Apple is back at it not just for future iPhones, but potentially for other products as well.

° From the Tri-City Herald: A Chinese citizen who worked with his girlfriend to “return” 140 counterfeit iPads to Tri-Cities Target stores and others in the Spokane, Washington, area has been sentenced in federal court.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, harlotte Henry and Chuck Joiner explore new Apple TV+ content, including a long-awaited Peanuts musical, the Brad Pitt-led F1 film, and culinary docuseries Knife Edge.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related