Apple’s iPhone 16e, launched at the end of February 2025, went straight onto Europe’s best-selling smartphones list in its first full month of sales.

According to Counterpoint Research data, the iPhone 16e was the ninth best-selling smartphone in Europe, accounting for 8% of Apple’s sales and 2% of total smartphone sales in March 2025. The model sold even better in Western Europe, where it reached seventh position.

However, sales decreased significantly compared to Apple’s previous mid-tier offerings, according to Counterpoint Research. In the first full month of sales, the iPhone 16e was 17% down on the iPhone SE 2022 and 20% down on the SE 2020.

Counterpoint Research says the iPhone SE 2022 and iPhone SE 2020 also accounted for a larger proportion of Apple’s sales in the first month (12% and 19% respectively), compared to 8% for the iPhone 16e. They also featured higher on Europe’s bestseller list (sixth and third respectively).

“The relatively high price of the iPhone 16e compared to previous iPhone SE devices has limited sales in Europe. At €699 ($599), the 16e is a significant jump from the €519 ($429) launch price of the iPhone SE 2022 and €479 ($399) for the iPhone SE 2020, which has reduced its appeal in this challenging economic climate,” said Counterpoint Associate Director Jan Stryjak. “Also, some places are offering the iPhone 15 for the same price as the iPhone 16e, so many consumers are opting for arguably the better-specced, albeit nearly two-year-old, device. As such, the iPhone 15 also featured in Europe’s top-10 list for April.”

