Apple has updated its WWDC page with a new “Sleek peek” tagline that replaces the original “On the horizon” tagline.

The graphic itself has also been updated to a glass-like Apple logo with colors shining through the logo. The “sleek” tag and the tweaked graphic likely hint at new looks for Apple’s various operating systems.

All are expected to sport a visionOS-inspired design. All will be unveiled at next week’s Apple Worldwide Developer Conference.

Also, Apple has has launched a WWDC placeholder video on YouTube where users can choose to be notified ahead of the live stream of the conference.

Apple will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) online from June 9 to 13, 2025. Developers and students will also have the opportunity to celebrate in person during a special event at Apple Park on June 9. Available for free to all developers, WWDC25 will spotlight the latest advancements in Apple software. As part of Apple’s ongoing commitment to supporting developers, the conference will provide them with unique access to Apple experts, as well as insight into new tools, frameworks, and features, says Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

